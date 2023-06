Katharina Schützenhöfer with interim partner Franziska Friedl and Florian Schnetzer/Lorenz Petutschnig each took second place in the beach volleyball future tournament on the Greek island of Ios.

Schützenhöfer/Friedl only lost to the Dutch women Wies Bekhuis/Desy Poiesz 0:2 (-19, -18) in the final of the event in the third highest Pro Tour category. Schnetzer/Petutschnig lost in the final against Markus Mol/Jo Gladsöy Sunde from Norway 0:2 (-17, -25).

