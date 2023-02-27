Original title: Simm reversed and won the Indian Open to end the 8-year champion Huang Paul won the runner-up for two consecutive weeks

(Golf European Tour/Graphic) On February 26, Beijing time, after an intense 18-hole competition, the champion of the Indian Open was crowned. Germany’s Yannick Paul, who had previously ranked first, failed to hold his position. His compatriot Marcel Sime came from behind to win again on the DP World Tour after eight years. Yannick Paul finished second by one stroke. Dutch player Just Luteng held the third position alone.

India Open matches

In the fourth round, Yannick Paul, Marcel Sim and Just Lutten, as the leading group, started last. The three players still played steadily in this round, and all finished the race with scores below par. They also became the only three players in this tournament to finish all four rounds under par. Because of this, they really deserve the top three spots.

(Paul on the field)

Within the leading group, however, the competition was fierce, especially between Paul and Sim. The trend of the two in the whole competition can be described as diametrically opposite. Paul grabbed the start and at one point built a five-shot lead for himself after the second round. While Sim tried to come from behind, he recovered four strokes after the end of the third round, narrowing the gap between himself and Paul to one stroke.

After the start of the fourth round, Sim took the lead in entering the state. He made two birdies on No. 4 and No. 8, his two scoring holes. He birdied these two holes in three rounds throughout the tournament. And Paul opened his scoring account later, and he also birdied the 8th hole. After the first nine holes, Sim caught 2 birdies, while Paul scored 1 birdie. At this time Sim tied Paul in the overall score.

After the transition, Sim made two consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes. Although he suffered a bogey on the 13th hole, he quickly made up for the loss with a birdie on the 15th hole. While Sim scored consecutively, Paul made slow progress. The latter only scored 1 bird and 5 pars in the interval from the 10th hole to the 15th hole. At this time, Sim has surpassed Paul by one stroke in the total score.

Entering the last moment, both sides are very cautious to avoid mistakes. On the last hole of the golf course, Sim’s second shot went into the rough beside the fairway, but he then managed to save the ball and put it on the green. Here Paul puts the ball near the hole step by step.

(Sim winning poster)

If Paul catches a birdie on this hole, he will have a chance to tie the score. However, his birdie putt came out of the hole. If Sim can successfully save par at this time, he will become the champion of the Indian Open. At the critical moment, Sim did not miss. He pushed the ball steadily, saved par and won the championship. (Sim holding up the championship trophy) This is Sim’s first DP World Tour title in eight years. After the game, Sim admitted that the long time without a championship made him feel like quitting, and he has also been ups and downs in the European Challenge Tour, DP World Tour Qualifying School and other secondary events in the past 8 years. But he persisted and won the championship again. See also Dolomiti Bellunesi, starting from Sommacal and Gjoshi There will be a one-week truce for the DP World Tour. Then, from March 9th to 12th, the DP World Tour will usher in the Kenya Open. In this game, Chinese player Wu Ashun is expected to compete as the defending champion. Liu Yanwei will play in the European Challenge Tour this week (Liu Yanwei on the field) Round four of the Mandela Bay Championship is underway. As of press time, Chinese player Liu Yanwei has completed the 18-hole competition. In this round, he scored 2 birds and 1 double bogey, equaling par. At present, he is temporarily ranked T51 with a total score of -6.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: