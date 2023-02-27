DoNews news on February 27th, on February 27th, Li Jun, deputy general manager of China Telecom Group Co., Ltd., delivered a speech titled “Sharing and Win-Win to Create a 5G Future” at the 2023 World Mobile Communications Conference (MWC2023) GSMA 5G Co-construction and Sharing Guidelines Conference. High-quality development” keynote speech, sharing the practice and thinking of China Telecom and China Unicom in promoting 5G co-construction and sharing and high-quality development of future communications.

Li Jun pointed out that in the initial stage of 5G commercial use, global operators are facing four major challenges: one is to quickly form a large-scale network coverage capability, especially for a country with a vast territory and a large population like China; Matching and ripening to meet the differentiated and customized 5G needs of thousands of industries; third, energy consumption and energy efficiency are green and low-carbon, to achieve sustainable development; fourth, a reasonable balance between TCO and income, avoiding the problem of large investment and low income.

“Building a 5G network with continuous coverage, rich application scenarios, green, low-carbon, high-efficiency, and controllable investment and revenue balance is the wish and goal of global operators,” Li Jun said. Since 2019, China Telecom and China Unicom have comprehensively deepened Since the strategic cooperation, an innovative, efficient, and green new path for high-quality 5G development has been opened up, giving full play to the resource endowments of both parties, and opening up the joint construction and sharing of 5G throughout the life cycle. After more than three years of joint efforts, the two parties have overcome a series of technical, operational, and management problems, and built the world‘s largest 5G co-construction and sharing SA commercial network, covering all cities, counties, towns, and key developed rural areas across the country.

In Li Jun’s view, joint construction and sharing is the best choice for high-quality development. Through joint construction and sharing, China Telecom and China Unicom have rapidly improved their network capabilities, doubled their bandwidth and speed, achieved the world‘s highest speed under the C-Band 200M bandwidth, reduced the CAPEX and OPEX of both parties, and finally realized green, low-carbon and sustainable develop.

Li Jun said that China Telecom and China Unicom, as pioneers and practitioners of 5G co-construction and sharing, have jointly tackled key problems with industrial partners and made key breakthroughs in key technologies, network operations, and network management in the field of 5G co-construction and sharing. The focus is reflected in three aspects: First, the shared network solutions such as NSA multi-scenario anchor points are proposed technically, which realizes NSA sharing and smooth evolution of SA. Second, in terms of operation, it solves the problems of two companies operating one network, sharing resources fairly, scheduling efficiently, and having consistent user experience. The third is to reconstruct the organizational mechanism of the two companies and optimize the process in terms of management, realizing the end-to-end efficient coordination of “planning, construction, maintenance and optimization”. China Telecom and its partners are committed to the innovation of key technologies and equipment to promote the development of the 5G industry.

Facing the future, Li Jun emphasized that China Telecom will continue to improve the relevant standards and industry maturity of co-construction and sharing with global partners, and continue to promote 5G and integrate into the 6G vision. China Telecom is willing to work together with global partners to open up innovative cooperation, share experience and wisdom, discuss and create a new model of 5G and future high-quality communication development, and fully release the potential and vitality of the digital economy.