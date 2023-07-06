Heating law: “70 percent of buildings can be heated with heat pumps”

The so-called heating law is giving the manufacturers of air-conditioning technology a thorny upswing: On the one hand, it ensures steadily increasing demand for years to come, but on the other hand, it poses enormous challenges for the providers in terms of the conversion and expansion of their capacities and the adjustment of their business model concerns, the growing pressure of international competition and, last but not least, the blatant shortage of skilled workers.

The Viessmann company said it was not up to all the requirements and sold its heat pump division to the US group Global Carrier for the spectacular sum of twelve billion.

The Remscheid-based company Vaillant, on the other hand – a family business like Viessmann and only slightly smaller with a turnover of 3.7 billion euros – is pursuing a different strategy: company boss Norbert Schiedeck, 57, is convinced that “we can achieve the transformation and our goals independently and on our own can realize power”. In an interview, he explains to WELT where he gets this certainty from.

