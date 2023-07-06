The sons left their father’s body in the cave and received his pension Info

The man’s body was found by two Canadian mountaineers last July in a cave about 350 kilometers from his home in Trani.

Italian police believe they are the body of a manwhich were found a year ago by walkers in a remote place in the Abruzzo region, there left by his sons which are continued to pocket their father’s pension. The body of Bruno Delnegro (81), who died of natural causes, they were found by two Canadian mountaineers last July in a cave about 350 kilometers from his home in Trani, in the southern region of Puglia, writes the Guardian. Delnegro is believed to have died a few days earlier, Italian media reported.

Instead of reporting the death, his sons Benito, Domenico i Salvatore and the girlfriend of one of the men allegedly put the body in a sleeping bag and transport it across two regional borders to the remote village of Castrovalva in Abruzzowith the aim of leaving him there, while they spent his pension of 3,000 euros per month.

The sons and the girlfriend are under investigation for alleged criminal offences, including defrauding the pension body and illegal use of the card. At first, the police could not determine the identity of the deceased, so in April it was decided that he would be buried in a grave marked “subject unknown”. The only clue was a femoral prosthesis implant found during the autopsy, which finally allowed police to make progress on the case.

The motive – their father’s substantial pension

After Delnegro’s identity was established, they hunted down his sons after he a car owned by one of them, believed to have been used to transport the body, spotted on surveillance camera in the Castrovalve area around the date of his death.

Delnegro, who worked for the local health authority in Trani, was bedridden for some time. Police believe his sons were motivated by their father’s hefty pensionwhich, together with his savings, in the past year, she gave 60,000 euros.

