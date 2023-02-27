During MWC 2023, in addition to emphasizing the continuous cooperation with various brand operators to promote a larger Android market ecology, Google once again called for the addition of the RCS SMS user experience it advocated, and for the software update part, it announced that it will support Android, Wear OS and Android. The Chrome OS operating system released a number of feature updates.

Google promotes a larger Android market ecology at MWC 2023, calling for the addition of RCS SMS experience

In terms of the Android operating system, in addition to emphasizing the continuous maintenance of the user’s device at the latest version at all times to ensure information security during use, this update further strengthens the sound noise reduction function of Google Meet online meetings, and also makes Android The default Chrome mobile browser of the operating system can enlarge the browsing content to 300%.

The update of the Wear OS operating system includes the addition of a new version of the Google Keep widget, which is convenient for users to quickly view to-do items on the watch device screen, and even input notes and calendar content through voice control on compatible watch devices. Some of them add the mono option, and the display part adds grayscale display and color correction functions.

As for the Chrome OS part, it further strengthens the Fast Pair fast pairing technology, allowing users to pair and connect earphone accessories that support this technology with Chromebooks in a more intuitive and fast way.

Google said that it has cooperated with more telecom operators on the RCS SMS specification, and recently announced a partnership with Vodafone to promote the content of RCS SMS, so as to ensure that all text messages delivered by mobile phones can be presented in the same form, regardless of brand, Different models vary. At the same time, Google has also called on Apple to join the RCS SMS specification to avoid differences in the form of sending SMS between Android phones and iPhones.

Google promotes a larger Android market ecology at MWC 2023, calling for the addition of RCS SMS experience

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Intel promotes network virtualization, emphasizing that by 2025, more than 75% of enterprise data will be hosted and computed through the network

Qualcomm confirms Xiaomi, OPPO and Honor will be the first to adopt its satellite connectivity technology

Built with Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR Technology, Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses Discovery Edition Unveiled