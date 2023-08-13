Sinner De Minaur at ATP Toronto 2023: where to see it on TV and in streaming

Last act at the Masters 1000 in Toronto with Jannik Sinner opposed to the Australian De Minaur, in his first career final in a 1000. The South Tyrolean wants to break the taboo after the defeats in Miami 2021 and 2023: the precedents say 4-0 for him . The final is scheduled at 10 pm in Italy, to be watched live on Sky Sport and streamed on NOW

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SEMI-FINAL

It’s final day at the Masters 1000 in Toronto, to be followed live on Sky Sports and streaming on NOW. The last act of the Canadian tournament will feature Jannik Sinner who, in his third career final in a 1000, will go in search of the first title of this level against Alex From Minaur, n. 18 in the world. The South Tyrolean is back from the semifinal win against the American Paul (double 6-4) and boasts incredible numbers in 2023 in which he won 40 games: more than him only Alcaraz and Medvedev. It won’t be easy against the Australian, in his first Masters 1000 final, a rival he knows well since the two played doubles together.

Sinner-De Minaur, and precedents

The blue and the Australian they have met four times already and Jannik has won in all of the previous ones. The last challenge dates back to last year’s Masters 1000 in Madrid: Sinner won in the 2nd round with a clear 6-4, 6-1. The only precedent on outdoor concrete, however, dates back to Australian Open 2022 in which Jannik closed in 3 sets (7-6, 6-3, 6-4) guaranteeing himself a place in the quarterfinals.

read also

Wonderful Sinner: Paul ko, it’s final in Toronto

Sinner-De Minaur, where to see it on TV

The challenge between Jannik Sinner e Alex From Minaurvalid for the final of the Masters 1000 in Toronto, will be played on Sunday 13 August at 10 pm Italian on Center Field at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Canada. The meeting will be live on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Tennis e in streaming su NOW. Also available on Sky Go in HD.

ATP RANKING

Alcaraz always 1st, Berrettini 38th: the ATP ranking

The tennis season continues with the Masters 1000 in Toronto and Cincinnati (live on Sky). Carlos Alcaraz remains at the top of the ATP ranking ahead of Djokovic, with Sinner confirming his position at no. 8 of the ranking. Tsitsipas dates back to no. 4 and is approaching the best ranking. Berrettini slipped to 38th place, ahead of Sonego. Here is the updated MUSETTI-MEDVEDEV LIVE ranking

1) CARLOS ALCARAZ – 9225 points

2) NOVAK DJOKOVIC – 8795 points

3) DANIIL MEDVEDEV – 6360 points

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

