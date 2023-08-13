Home » They reveal the apartment where the surgeon Edwin Arrieta would have been murdered
The Spanish Daniel Sancho Bronchano acknowledged in statements to the international media EFE that he is guilty of the murder in Thailand of his Colombian friend Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, and that he did it because he felt like his hostage.

“I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things I would never have done,” he said. Sancho during a conversation in front of his Thai public defenders and several officers at the Koh Phangan police station, where he is being held.

Sancho, 29, the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, has been in police custody since Friday and pleaded guilty to Arrieta’s murder and dismemberment on Saturday, although no formal charges have yet been filed against him.

