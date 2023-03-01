“Sion can become the best team in Switzerland.” The adventure of Mario Balotelli in the Swiss team it began with proclamations of glory. But today the club is in the penultimate place in the league and the fans stay openly contesting the former striker of the Italian national team accusing him of lack of commitment.

Balotelli’s shirt burned

“SuperMario” made with red and white only five goals (including three from penalties and 4 in October 2022). Last Saturday, after the 4-0 defeat at home against St. Gallen, some fans burned the jersey n. 45 by Balotelli. And then they challenged the former Inter and Milan, with a very clear message: “Either you sweat on the pitch or you go away“.

NEWS” data-related=”0″ data-statschannel=”TISCALI NEWS – SPORT” data-title=”” data-vap=”true” data-vadchannel=”tiscali.video” data-vadsection=”news” data-vwt=”” data-vwtp=”top-right” data-vadurl=”https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?iu=/596677829/tiscali/sport/video&description_url=https://sport.tiscali.it/calcio/articoli/sion-caos-maglia-balotelli-bruciata-presidente-allenator/&tfcd=0&npa=0&sz=640×480&gdfp_req=1&output=vast&unviewed_position_start=1&env=vp&impl=s&” id=”ts-video-1″ class=”video-js vjs-sublime-skin vjs-big-play-centered vjs-fluid ts_videojs” controls=”” preload=”auto” width=”640″ height=”360″> To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The president suspends the coach and goes to the bench

An explosive situation for Balotelli made even more difficult by the company’s choices. The Sion, with a press release, made it official the “suspension” and not the “exoneration” of coach Fabio Celestini due to the disappointing results of the red and white team (2 draws, 4 defeats). The position of the coach will be taken by Christian Constantin, the 66-year-old president and owner of the club. The patron will lead Sion “in the two matches against Lugano” (one in the league and the other for the national cup).

“Balotelli? Will he continue to have a role in Sion”

Constantin is a former goalkeeper, who bought the club in 2003, when it was in Serie B and on the verge of bankruptcy. He lifted it and in twenty years he has sacked 40 coaches, with an average of two a year. But that’s not all because the sporting director of the company is his son Barthélémy. Just Constantin junior spoke to the press: “We have no intention of firing Celestini or rescinding his contract. Balotelli? It will continue to play a role in Zionwe need everyone.”