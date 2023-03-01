Israel’s new far-right government continues to show its face repression. And the MPs of the Knesset they go after her. Thus the House gave its first approval to the executive bill Netanyahu which has the goal of legalize the death penalty by and terrorists killing Israeli citizens. A penalty which, according to the media, cannot be imposed on citizens of the State of Israel. The proposal comes at a time of high tension between Tel Aviv eh Palestinian movements who are hitting each other with ambushes and military blitzes Idf in the cities of West Bankwithout forgetting the reprisals done by some settlers. So much so that on the day of the discussion, in the Israeli capital, about 40 protesters They were arrested by the Israeli security forces as they protested against judicial reform.

The law passed by 55 to 9 votes, with much of the opposition to the government leaving the floor in protest and to join the anti-executive demonstrations that took place in different parts of Israel. The ultra-nationalist extreme right instead voted quite solidly in favor of the legislative initiative. Representatives said yes Israel our homea party led by the former defense minister, now in opposition but linked to secular ultranationalist circles, Avigdor Lieberman. On the other hand, the members of Torah Unitaa religious party that is part of the governing coalition.

The law will now go back to the Commission to then reappear in the Knesset for other readings. The approved text states that those who kill “for nationalistic reasons” or for “hostility towards the population and with the intention of damaging the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people” will risk being sentenced to death. A very harsh response, as announced after the latest bloody events in the country, against the militants of Palestinian extremist groups. Also because, according to the media, the law does not apply to Israelis.

The measure was challenged by Israel’s Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, and also by one of the country’s two chief rabbis. But not only. Several areas where people took to the streets to protest against the government’s initiative Tel Aviv. And precisely in the capital there are about 40 demonstrators arrested during clashes against the police who tried to quell the protests with the use of stun grenades, water jets e horse officers. An iron fist that was liked by one of the most contested ministers of these first months of office, the head of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvirwho lobbied for intervention against those he defined “anarchists”. According to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, 11 people are treated in the emergency room.

As if the tension weren’t already high enough, after months of provocations by the government, violent actions on both sides and increasingly repressive measures, the Finance Minister has also arrived, Bezalel Smotrichto raise the level of the clash, hoping for the “cancellation” of Huwara, the Palestinian village devastated on Sunday by some settlers to avenge the death of two Israelis in an ambush. Smotrich, who also holds a defense position in the civil affairs of the West Bank, was immediately subjected to attacks by the opposition. the former prime minister, Yair Lapidhe called his words “a incitement to war crimes. Jews do not perform pogrom and they do not erase villages”. To Smotrich, leader of the far-right party Religious Zionism, was asked today why he decided to like a tweet urging Huwara’s destruction. And he replied, “Because I think Huwara village should be wiped out. I think the State of Israel should do it,” he said, adding that he condemned the settlers’ assault because this task does not belong to private citizens. Assault that caused the death of a Palestinian citizen and about forty houses and 15 cars damaged by the flames. The retribution was revenge for the shooting and killing of two Israeli brothers as they drove through the village. The Israeli president Isaac Herzog he condemned the assault speaking of “criminal violence against innocent people”. But already on Monday a deputy from the Otzma Yehudit faction, That’s Fogelhe said he wanted to see Huwara “set on fire”. Fogel later claimed he was misinterpreted, but the prosecutor’s office opened today an inquiry at his expense.