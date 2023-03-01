news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – There is no peace for Zion. The Swiss team currently in the penultimate place in the championship has released a statement in which it formalizes the “suspension”, therefore not the exemption, of coach Fabio Celestini due to the disappointing results of the red and white team that includes Mario Balotelli. The coach’s place will be taken by the 66-year-old president and owner of the club Christian Constantin, who will lead Sion, the statement said “in the two matches against Lugano”, one in the league and the other for the national cup.



Constantin is a former footballer, in the role of goalkeeper, who bought the company in 2003, when it was in Serie B and on the verge of bankruptcy. He lifted it and in twenty years he has sacked 40 coaches, with an average of two a year.



But that’s not all because last Saturday, after the home defeat against St. Gallen, some fans burned the shirt no.



45 by Balotelli, seen as one of the main culprits for the team's poor performance, for which he has only scored 5 goals so far, three of which from penalties.


