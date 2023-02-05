participation by signing up in large numbers for the entire circuit so much so that in these hours we are exceeding 250 members, of which, a very important figure for us which marks a return to origins, almost 100 hikers.

The 4 sporting events are always organized by the 4 Valleys team, made up of representatives of the 4 valleys and their respective events, united by a spirit of sport, friendship and volunteering, with the unfailing support of Montura, the irreplaceable volunteers and the collaboration of the facilities of ascent. New to this edition is the entrance for the Val di Fassa, by Bela Ladiniacurrently the largest ski mountaineering association in Trentino with over 200 members, which will organize the stage in Moena.

The formula of the circuit instead remains unchanged. The four races/meetings will always take place on Friday evening with affordable height differences of about 500m each, to allow even the less trained to be able to take part in this beautiful sports festival, which is significantly characterized by the post-race meetings set up in the shelters located near the arrivals, where the pasta parties, the race awards and the prize draws are held for all participants, both agonists and hikers.

Particularly festive will certainly be the final on March 3 in Falcade Caverson which, in addition to celebrating the 25th edition of Molino Caverson, also offers participation with the SKI ALP A LA VECIA formula, in which everyone is invited to participate dressed in clothing and equipment history of ski mountaineering. For the most beautiful folkloristic/historical dress there will be a nice prize and then everyone in the aviary to dance and party!

CALENDAR 2023

Friday 3 February: 26’Ski Alp Cauriol – 1′ Memorial Elisa Deflorian (ascent+descent+ascent for competitive athletes, hikers only ascent with mass start) at 20.00 in Castelir Bellamonte – Predazzo Val di Fiemme (TN)

Friday 10 February: 8′ Moena SKI-ALP: 8.00 pm Moena-Alpe di Lusia – Val di Fassa (ascent only with line start)

Friday February 24th: 24′ Memorial Maurizio Zagonel – 3′ Aldo Giovanelli Trophy at 19.30 San Martino di Castrozza – Val di Primiero (TN) (uphill only with free start from 19.30 to 20.15 with the timekeeper’s ok).

Friday 3 March: 25th Molino Caverson at 19.30 – Falcade – Val del Biois (BL) (uphill only with free start from 19.30 to 20.15 with the timekeeper’s ok).