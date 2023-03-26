Home Sports Ski jumping: ÖSV quartet flies to sovereign victory
Ski jumping: ÖSV quartet flies to sovereign victory

Daniel Tschofenig, Michael Hayböck, Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft made a big step towards winning the Nations Cup on Saturday. The Austrian quartet confidently secured victory in the team competition in Lahti ahead of Slovenia and Poland and thus extended the red-white-red lead in the Nations Cup over the first pursuer Norway to over 1,000 points with four competitions still open.

The Austrians, who had already clearly led at halftime, got their second victory in the fourth team competition of the season with a lead of 26.2 points over the world champions from Slovenia. The Polish quartet was already 35.0 points behind the red-white-red “Adler”, of which Hörl showed the team’s longest jump of 130.0 m in the second round.

Norway had to settle for fourth place in Lahti and is now 1,094 points behind the Austrians in the Nations Cup. On Sunday (3.10 p.m., live on ORF1) there is still an individual competition on the large Salpausselkä hill in Finland. Next weekend the three-part season finale – including a team competition – on the Planica ski jump is on the program.

Hörl flies at 130.0 m

The man from Salzburg confidently defended the lead of the Austrians in the second round with his jump of 130.0 m

Lahti remains good ground

The joy of the Austrian jumpers was correspondingly great after they were able to further tighten their grip on the Nations Cup. “It was really cool at the end when you know you’re almost 30 points ahead. But it’s not that easy, because you still have to keep the tension high. It’s easy to slip up and you can’t afford that. We had a really cool competition today. The trip here has already paid off,” said Kraft in an ORF interview.

His teammates were also satisfied. Tschofenig (“Everyone made very, very good jumps”) and Hörl (“Lahti is difficult with the conditions. But nobody really missed out, nobody made a big mistake.”) praised the nerves of steel of the entire team . For Hayboeck, the Bakken in Lahti once again proved to be an Austrian hill. “We really, really like going here. It was again a very satisfying competition for our team today,” said the Upper Austrian.

Good news for Kubacki

Meanwhile, good news came from Poland by Dawid Kubacki. The overall World Cup runner-up ended his season prematurely last weekend due to a life-threatening cardiological emergency affecting his wife. His wife is now stable and making progress every day, the former world champion reported on Instagram on Saturday.

Herren-Team-Jumping in Lahti

final score:
1. Austria 1.057,3
Daniel Tschofenig 125,0/128,5
Michael Hayböck 117,0/116,0
Jan Hoerl 128,5/130,0
Stephen Kraft 128,0/121,5
2. Slovenia 1.031,1
Lovro Kos 120,5/127,5
Domain Prevc 95,0/131,0
Timi Zajc 134,0/125,0
Anze Lanisek 128,0/126,5
3. Poland 1.022,3
Peter Zyla 119,0/132,0
Pawel Wasek 115,0/122,5
Alexander the Destroyer 123,0/120,5
Kamil Stoch 128,5/123,0
4. Norway 1.002,2
Robert Johansson 111,0/126,5
Daniel Andre Tande 101,0/127,5
Johann Andre Forfang 126,0/124,5
Halvor Egner Granerud 129,0/129,5
5. Deutschland 1.001,9
Andreas Wellinger 119,5/117,5
Felix Hoffman 119,5/127,0
Markus Eisenbichler 126,0/121,0
Karl Geiger 116,5/125,0
6. Switzerland 881,2
Remo Imhof 114,5/119,5
Killian Peier 109,5/113,0
Simon Ammann 118,5/118,5
Gregory Deschwanden 111.0/110,5
7. Japan 877,5
Naoki Nakamura 115,5/116,5
Keiichi Sato 103,0/99,0
Junshiro Kobayashi 111,5/114,0
Ryoyu Kobayashi 127,5/131,5
8. Finland 788,2
Antti Aalto 105,0/108,5
Eetu Nousiainen 115,0/91,0
Vilho Palosaari 111,5/117,0
Niko Kytosaho 108,5/117,0
Not qualified for second round:
9. USA 390,7
Casey Larson 107,0
Decker Dean 106,5
Andrew vacation 109,5
Eric Belshaw 114,0
10. Kazakhstan 267,0
Svyatoslav Nasarenko 93,5
Sabirschan Muminow 82,0
Sergej Tkatschenko 98,5
Daniel Wassiljew 99,0

