The Gitschberg Jochtal ski area, in the Rio Pusteria Ski & Alpine Holiday Area, with its 55 km of slopes and 15 ski lifts, is ready to welcome snow and winter sports enthusiasts. The largest ski area in the Alta Valle Isarco is the right place for extraordinary adventures, breathtaking landscapes surrounded by a unique atmosphere and warmth. This year guests can count on numerous offers and discounts to make their snow experience even more convenient and enjoyable.

Ski Rio Pusteria: the lifts reopen on 7 December

The winter season officially opens on Thursday 7 December in the charming Gitschberg Jochtal ski area in the Rio Pusteria Ski & Alpine Holiday Area in Alto Adige, a perfect destination for all ages. Among the 500 peaks of the valley, sports enthusiasts, mountain lovers, families with children, young couples will find a wide range of tailor-made activities; the region offers the opportunity to rediscover direct and authentic contact with nature, offering moments of serenity and safety along the slopes but also in the surrounding area with numerous opportunities for relaxation, local flavors and fun. Guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in breathtaking natural panoramas, experiencing unforgettable moments in a unique environment.

The next winter season in Rio Pusteria

The Rio Pusteria Ski & Alpine Holiday Area, with its towns Rio di Pusteria, Maranza, Valles, Rodengo, Spinga, Vandoies, Val di Fundres and Terento, is a mountain region strongly suited to tourism and which offers enthusiasts breathtaking scenery and a ski holiday experience in a safe and worry-free environment. The opening of the lifts and the start of the winter season are scheduled for Thursday 7 December: the Gitschberg Jochtal ski area, reachable from the hamlet of Valles by cable car or from Maranza with the Gitschberg Nesselbahn, offers 55 km of snow-covered slopes with various levels of difficulties, located at an altitude between 1,400 and 2,500 meters in the Fundres mountains.

The Rio Pusteria Ski & Alpine Holiday Area has 15 modern and safe ski lifts, distributed on the main slopes of the Gitschberg and Jochtal mountains, 4 toboggan runs, 3 snow kindergartens for the little ones, 3 certified ski schools and the Gimmy Fun Ride snowpark, suitable for all ages. Lovers of the slopes will find, even in this new season, a touch of elegance and kindness from the presence of the Knight, a charming figure in tailcoat and skis on her feet always available to the guests of the area to provide advice and assistance to everyone, adults and children, and to make the snow experience even more special. The Rio Pusteria Holiday Area offers a wide network of hiking trails ideal for pleasant walks or snowshoeing, a valid alternative for those who don’t ski; furthermore three panoramic platforms allow you to admire the over 500 peaks that surround the valley.

For those who prefer taste to outdoor activities or who wish to combine the snow experience with a gourmet break, there is the possibility of enjoying unique food and wine experiences, thanks also to the presence of 22 typical mountain huts which represent real excellences of the South Tyrolean culinary tradition.

Quality holidays in the snow

«Last season was very satisfying, we returned to pre-Covid levels. For this new winter season our expectations are good” says Stefan Gruber, president of the Gitschberg Jochtal association. «This year we have invested again in quality, installing new photovoltaic panels and increasing the number of automatic checkouts to reduce waiting times at the lifts. We have also put in place many new discount formulas for our guests: from the 50% Advent Special with a discount on the ticket or excursion card that can be booked at participating accommodation facilities, to the White Weeks or 7 nights in a hotel for the price of 6″ concludes Gruber. The Rio Pusteria Ski & Alpine Holiday Area confirms itself as the perfect destination for those who want to immerse themselves in an authentic relationship with nature, an area that presents itself as a true white paradise, with safe and fun-proof slopes.

