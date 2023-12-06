“We have lost time in the preparation of the 500 years of Santa Marta”: Pinedo

The new mayor of Santa Marta, Carlos Pinedo Cuelloreferred this Tuesday to the lack of response from the mayor A stack Johnson to start the splicing process and stated that time has been lost in preparing the 500 years from the city.

“We are waiting for the mayor to receive us with her team of secretaries. Public servants are required by law to hand over their positions. If you do not do so tomorrow, you will have the appropriate disciplinary and criminal sanctions. We have made a request by telephone or in writing. We are ready,” said Pinedo Cuello.

He also added that “We have lost time in the preparation of the 500 years of Santa Marta. The city needs large-scale projects. “We are not going to continue deceiving the Samarians and we are going to give them the aqueduct and sewage that the city needs.”

