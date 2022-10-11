The partnership between Karpos and the Italian ski mountaineering team is renewed for the tenth consecutive year. The Manifattura Valcismon brand will continue to dress the strongest national team in the world, accompanying it on its way to the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, where the discipline will make its debut in five-circle sports.

The national team gathers the best athletes of our country, young people who in a few years have reached the highest sporting levels in the discipline. Karpos, drawing on its rich manufacturing tradition, is committed to providing the world‘s best performing apparel for our kids.

“We thank Fisi for the trust placed in Karpos, a confirmation that shows us how the

path undertaken many years ago is the right one. Supporting the Italian team on their way to their Olympic debut is a great privilege, but also one

stimulus to continue in the research and development work ”, states Alessio Cremonese.

Dressing the Italian national team, with its athletes, is one of the greatest pride of Karpos.

Together they brought the blue colors to the top, achieving the most prestigious sporting results thanks to them

to a group of athletes of great value, which every year offers the opportunity to test and develop the garments of the future, chasing performance.

“The continuation of the collaboration with Karpos is a source of pride for Fisi, which for many years has entrusted the performance of the Azzurri to one of the most traditional Italian companies in the sports field. Intense years await us that will lead to the Olympic appointment in our Alps. We will be under the eyes of the world and being able to count on partners of consolidated efficiency is also an important aspect for the performances of our athletes “, said the president of Fisi Flavio Roda.