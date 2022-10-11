It closes the only petrol station in the country and in the face of the distress of the residents for the serious problem that, objectively, would have arisen, the mayor has decided to buy it. It happens in Petrella Tifernina, a small town in the province of Campobasso, where the gas station attendant of the only petrol pump in the area some time ago announced to leave the business that also served the neighboring municipalities. Mayor Alessandro Amoroso however, he ran to the aid of his fellow citizens and neighboring neighbors and decided to have it bought by the Municipality.

“A blow that would have hurt the community”

“It would have been a further blow to my small community – the mayor explained to the local press – already harassed by the insidious plagues that characterize the small towns in the internal areas”. So as soon as the owners made their irrevocable closure official, no later than December 31st, the administration of Petrella Tifernina set in motion to take over the plant owned by the Fratangelo-Di Stefano family.

Unanimously approved

The city council unanimously approved the purchase resolution, recognizing the public utility – both on the right and on the left – of the service. In this regard, it is again the mayor who explains that, from the Municipality, there is no intention of transforming the petrol pump into an economic activity that brings revenues to the Municipality’s coffers but that it is “a service to the citizens of Petrella and of neighboring municipalities. Not having to act as entrepreneurs, the proceeds will be allocated to management costs and the realization of small investments in the country “.