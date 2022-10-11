Although, fortunately, brain cancer is less common among the various forms of neoplasms, it is particularly aggressive and has very well defined signals. There is a symptom in particular that nobody knows, but it is very important to know in order to act in time. Here’s which one.

Il brain tumorlike any kind of neoplasia, consists of the uncontrolled and abnormal growth of cells in the tissues of the brain. Fortunately, this is a disease with a pretty good threshold – it makes up about 1.6% of all cancers diagnosed each year. Unfortunately, however, it is a rather aggressive pathology for which it is necessary to intervene in a rather timely manner.

In addition to recommending frequent routine examinations, the experts have also given over the years a series of useful indications to be able to recognize the problem in time and be able to intervene before it is too late. We therefore want to offer you a series of symptoms among the most common in the case of brain tumor, including one that does not know anyone.

Brain tumor, what is the symptom that nobody knows

It is therefore essential to know how to recognize the symptoms in order to be able to rely on an expert in time and start the process to fight the brain tumor. In fact, there is a rather specific spectrum of consequences unleashed with the onset of this disease, including one that not everyone knows.

This is the headache, a rather widespread problem among the world population – with various triggering factors – and for this reason very often too underestimated. A person experiencing increasingly frequent and intense migraines that are unable to cope with any type of medicine should immediately consult a doctor and begin routine tests to get to the bottom of the matter before the tumor becomes too aggressive.

Among the other problems that this pathology can cause are also found nausea and vomit, vision problems, problems with balance and movement, confusion with personality alteration, hearing problems and neurological crises.

Brain tumor, the procedure to follow

When it comes to brain tumor it is important to know that it can affect different regions of the brain, however it is a rather complex organ. It can in fact manifest either as gliomathe most common of the neoplasms located here, meningiomy e medulloblastomi (more frequent in adolescence and childhood).

In these cases it is essential to perform a complete neurological examination that evaluates all the possible cognitive and motor deficits illustrated above. This is why they are usually performed biopsy brain tissue, magnetic resonance, radiography e positron emission tomography to have a complete diagnosis and to be able to begin the medical process – which may consist of surgery (where possible) and chemotherapy.

