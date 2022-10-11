Home Technology Titans Returning for Season 4 in November – Gamereactor
Titans Returning for Season 4 in November – Gamereactor

It’s quite fitting that DC’s Titans are back in a few weeks, as many of the show’s characters also appear in the Gotham Knights games — not that there’s any inherent connection between the two DC works. However, as revealed at this year’s New York Comic-Con, the series is still quickly kicking off its fourth season.

Titans will return to HBO Max on November 3 for the first part of its fourth season. As for what this means for regions that still don’t have HBO Max (like the UK), it’s still unknown, but past events suggest we’ll have to wait a few months for the debut on Netflix.

A brief bloody teaser on Twitter suggests that this time around it will have a demon theme, and may explore more about Raven’s past.

The series itself is scheduled to premiere two episodes on HBO Max before reverting to a weekly release schedule until Dec. 1, when there will be a mid-season break before the show picks up and wraps up its first episode in 2023 four seasons.

