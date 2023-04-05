“How can I do an entire track without stopping, without hitting even an obstacle, without ever going outside?” The short documentary filmed on the slopes of Movimënt, in collaboration with Sport Production Hub, begins with this question. Proposing it is the protagonist, Daniele Cassioli, 36-year-old blind water ski athlete, 2022 European slalom and figures champion. The video is an invitation to leave the house, put on skis and discover an area that is gradually eliminating all barriers. And not just on the slopes: this evolution involves cableways, services, refuges and hotels, such as the new Movi Family Apart-Hotel, which hosted Daniele Cassioli on his short vacation.

It is thanks to the Gruppo Verbanese Sciatori Ciechi that Daniele Cassioli approached this sport at the age of eight. The camera followed him a few days ago as he slid down the Gran Risa, one of the most demanding black slopes in the Dolomites. The secret is the jackets: yellow for blind skiers, red for companions. You descend in pairs, with a transceiver and an earphone: “a great act of trust” explains the athlete, who also recounts the feeling of freedom he feels, the thrill of speed, the space that expands and seems to become immense.

“The world is ready to welcome us, especially in places like this, made up of landscapes, structures and people who are waiting for us” says the athlete. Skiing is not a feat for the few, but an experience for everyone. A similar message to the one broadcast last year by Arianna Talamone, one of the best Paralympic swimmers in the world, guest of Movimënt just like Daniele.