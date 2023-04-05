For this time of year, families often look for a place to relax and unwind. For this reason, EL PILÓN brings you a list of spas that you cannot miss during this break from activities.

Hurtado Spa

The clear and crystalline waters of the Hurtado spa are the biggest attraction of Valledupar. People who visit this capital cannot return to their homes without first going through the Guatapurí River.

One of the things that makes this place attractive is the golden statue of Rosario Arciniegas, who according to legend became a mermaid when she plunged into its waters during Holy Week.

The Vega

This spa is also crowded by own and visitors At any time of the year, it is 20 minutes from Valledupar and is one of the channels through which the Badillo River passes.

La Vega Spa. / PHOTO: SITUR Cesar.

In addition to enjoying a relaxing bath, tourists enjoy the local gastronomy offered by various restaurants.

Badillo River

Another of the spas that could not be missing from the list is the Badillo River. From Valledupar, visitors can head down the road that leads to the department of La Guajira and arrive in a matter of minutes.

Badillo River. / PHOTO: ARCHIVE.

It is a fresh, beautiful place for a moment of disconnection from routine activities.

Leaf

This area is characterized by being protected and adorned by white rock formations carved by the flow of water over the years. La Mina spa is located 40 kilometers from Valledupar.

La Mina Spa. / PHOTO: ARCHIVE.

According to experts on the subject, La Mina is one of the spas in the region that are formed thanks to the melting of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Paso de la Danta Spa

This spa is located in Manaure, ‘Cesar’s Balcony’ and it is one of the places in this municipality that were declared tourist and historical heritage.

La Danta Spa. / PHOTO: La Calle weekly.

The crystal clear and cold waters of the Manaure River pass through it, and people usually go to spend a pleasant day with their family.

El Mojao

The last tourist place on this list corresponds to the El Mojao Spa, located approximately 50 minutes from Valledupar.

El Mojao Spa. / PHOTO: SITUR Cesar.

Tourists and nearby people enjoy the cold waters that run in the middle of gigantic stones that form the ‘famous’ slides and small wells with crystalline waters from the Candela River.