Mikaela Shiffrin never stops and puts her signature on the hat-trick of two giant slalom and one in Semmering, Austria. The American took first place ahead of her compatriot Paula Moltzan (+29/100) and the German Lena Duerr (+34/100). For Shiffrin it is the second hat-trick in the World Cup: she always succeeded in Semmering in 2016. The Austrian track has seen her triumph in all 7 times in her career. With today’s success, Shiffrin extends the overall standings of the World Cup (she would be the fifth crystal ball in her career) and reaches 80 victories in the Cup, just two lengths from Lindsey Vonn’s record. A record within her reach already at the beginning of the year when she will compete in Zagreb (on 4 and 5 January) or in Kranjska Gora, where two more races are scheduled for 7 and 8 January.
None of the blues managed to pass the cutting phase with Marta Rossetti before the excluded ones in 31st place: the 23-year-old policewoman missed qualifying by a whisker, settling at 9 cents from the British Charlie Guest. Thirty-third place for Lucrezia Lorenzi – in the second race of her career on the top circuit -, with Lara Della Mea 37th. Martina Peterlini finished in 47th place, making her comeback more than a year after her last World Cup in Killington, due to an injury that caused her to miss most of last season. Anita Gulli finished in 52nd place, due to an error in the third sector of the race which excluded her from the race in the second heat.
December 29, 2022 (change December 29, 2022 | 19:42)
