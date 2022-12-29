Mikaela Shiffrin never stops and puts her signature on the hat-trick of two giant slalom and one in Semmering, Austria. The American took first place ahead of her compatriot Paula Moltzan (+29/100) and the German Lena Duerr (+34/100). For Shiffrin it is the second hat-trick in the World Cup: she always succeeded in Semmering in 2016. The Austrian track has seen her triumph in all 7 times in her career. With today’s success, Shiffrin extends the overall standings of the World Cup (she would be the fifth crystal ball in her career) and reaches 80 victories in the Cup, just two lengths from Lindsey Vonn’s record. A record within her reach already at the beginning of the year when she will compete in Zagreb (on 4 and 5 January) or in Kranjska Gora, where two more races are scheduled for 7 and 8 January.