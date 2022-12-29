Home Sports Skiing, slalom: Shiffrin also wins in Semmering. I’m 80 in my career
Sports

Skiing, slalom: Shiffrin also wins in Semmering. I’m 80 in my career

by admin
Skiing, slalom: Shiffrin also wins in Semmering. I’m 80 in my career

The American conquers the slalom ahead of Moltzan and Duerr, she is two lengths from Vonn’s success record. The Italians are bad

Mikaela Shiffrin never stops and puts her signature on the hat-trick of two giant slalom and one in Semmering, Austria. The American took first place ahead of her compatriot Paula Moltzan (+29/100) and the German Lena Duerr (+34/100). For Shiffrin it is the second hat-trick in the World Cup: she always succeeded in Semmering in 2016. The Austrian track has seen her triumph in all 7 times in her career. With today’s success, Shiffrin extends the overall standings of the World Cup (she would be the fifth crystal ball in her career) and reaches 80 victories in the Cup, just two lengths from Lindsey Vonn’s record. A record within her reach already at the beginning of the year when she will compete in Zagreb (on 4 and 5 January) or in Kranjska Gora, where two more races are scheduled for 7 and 8 January.

Italian

None of the blues managed to pass the cutting phase with Marta Rossetti before the excluded ones in 31st place: the 23-year-old policewoman missed qualifying by a whisker, settling at 9 cents from the British Charlie Guest. Thirty-third place for Lucrezia Lorenzi – in the second race of her career on the top circuit -, with Lara Della Mea 37th. Martina Peterlini finished in 47th place, making her comeback more than a year after her last World Cup in Killington, due to an injury that caused her to miss most of last season. Anita Gulli finished in 52nd place, due to an error in the third sector of the race which excluded her from the race in the second heat.

See also  World Swimming Championships 2022: the program of 22 June and the Italians in the race - Sport - Other Sports

December 29, 2022 (change December 29, 2022 | 19:42)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Udinese, a great test of attack in Cremona

Farewell to Pele, the everlasting myth of Brazilian...

Sassuolo-Inter 0-1 in a friendly, goal by Dzeko

Serie A: Inter-Napoli, here is the ban on...

Football Nfl, the story of Maxx Crosby, star...

Juve-Standard Liège, Allegri’s options without Vlahovic and Cuadrado

Sassuolo market, CEO Carnevali: “The offers for Frattesi...

MotoGP, the preparation of the riders during the...

Milan and Inter, will the capacity of the...

Udinese asphalts Cremonese (1-3) with Arslan and Success

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy