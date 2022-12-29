Listen to the audio version of the article

With the definitive go-ahead for the maneuver by the Senate, the provision becomes law. From 1 January 2023, the rules that Italians will have to deal with will immediately come into force: the rules on cutting the tax wedge, those on pensions, the cut in VAT on some sensitive products (such as sanitary towels and powdered milk) , up to the news concerning the furniture bonus and the one for under 36 mortgages.

The cash cap goes up

Changes again the rule on the use of cash. from 1 January it is elevated from 1.000 a 5.000 euro the threshold foreseen for the transfer of cash. The limit on the use of cash has been subject to numerous changes over the years (most recently: article 3, paragraph 6-septies, of decree-law no. 228 of 2021), aimed at both reducing and raising the limit.

Wedge cut

The new rules on cutting the tax wedge also enter into force for 2023: partial exemption for the year 2022 equal to 0.8 percentage points on the share of social security contributions for invalidity, old age and survivors dependent on the worker employee (already increased by 1.2 percentages in the second half of 2022) is extended for the whole of 2023. It also establishes that the extent of the exemption be increased by a further percentage point (for a total, therefore, of 3 percentage points).

Down the VAT for tampons and powdered milk

Starting next year, VAT will drop to 5%. sanitary pads e tampons, and the condition, for the VAT cut, that they are compostable or washable products is eliminated. VAT also drops to 5%. milk powder o liquid for feeding to infants or young children, put up for retail sale; for food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract for infants or young children, put up for retail sale; for diapers for children; for seats for children to install in cars.