The reigning Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel leads the provisional entry list for the European Cup slalom, on the demanding Maierl slope (maximum slope: 55%), scheduled for Thursday 15 in Obereggen (20 minutes from Bolzano), heart in the Dolomites of the Ski Center Latemar area. This is the first seasonal slalom in the European Cup.

Noel, in Obereggen, finished third in 2017. The Azzurri are hoping for Tobias Kastlunger, surprisingly tenth last Sunday in the World Cup slalom in Val d’Isere and Matteo Canins, Federico Liberatore and Hans Vaccari. The provisional entry list includes the names of the Bulgarian Albert Popov, 11th last Sunday in Val d’Isere, the Swiss Luca Aerni, the Austrian Marc Digruber and the two Croatians Istok Rodes and Samuel Kolega. “We take advantage of the cold temperatures to be able to offer all the athletes good competition conditions as we have always demanded for the oldest race in the European Cup” explains Eduard Pichler, race director and president of the organizing committee supported by SC Ega, ski school in Obereggen , Obereggen Latemar Spa and Asv Nova Ponente. Thursday’s slalom scheduled on the Maierl slope will be the last, fundamental test for many World Cup skiers in view of the World Cup slalom scheduled in Madonna di Campiglio on Thursday 22 December. Rai Sport will broadcast the Obereggen slalom on Friday 16 December at 16 and at 0.50.