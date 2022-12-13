A blackout lasting almost twenty minutes, shortly after one o’clock this afternoon, affected a rather large portion of the city, creating great inconvenience especially for economic operators. The first signs that something was wrong on the line emerged early in the morning, with lightning interruptions between 9 and 11.

Then the electricity went out for more than twenty minutes between 1.10 pm and 1.30 pm in via Treppo, via San Valentino, via Gemona, piazzale Osoppo, piazza Patriarcato. On the Enel Distribuzione website, the area affected by the outages is much wider, also involving the streets bordering via del Gelso, viale Trieste, via Cividale, via Fruch and via Brigata Re.

At the moment, the causes of the blackout are not known, probably caused by a fault on the line, which involved thousands of users and hundreds of economic activities. Many of the latter, and in particular bars, restaurants and pizzerias, have had to stop their activities and avoid serving customers, unable to raise cash, cook dishes or prepare coffee.

Things went better at the shops, closed for the lunch break. Inconvenience also in tobacco shops, where it was not possible to get people to play the various games such as Lotto or Superenalotto. Some discomfort was also reported for the road system, with several traffic lights gone haywire.