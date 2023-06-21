Skip the second doping control to follow Inter in Istanbul, this is what Fabio Fognini risks

A technical problem on the Wada portal, the world anti-doping agency, where the blue tennis player had tried to change his domicile would be the cause of the lack of control

Il failure to comply with whereabouts for anti-doping controls it cost Fabio Fognini a recall by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The Ligurian tennis player himself, annoyed, published on his stories Instagram profile the notificationwhich underlines that he now has two failed whereabouts against him, communicated to the world agency (Wada) and the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado Italia). A possible third episode would make Fognini consider positive for doping.

The failure to test would date back to the previous days the Champions League final on 10 June, when Fognini, a great Inter fan, had left his Arma di Taggia to reach Istanbul, but without giving the due communication. The inspectors, who showed up at home, could do nothing but signal the athlete’s unjustified absence. The Ligurian has stopped the competitive activity due to an injury, a torn abdominal muscle, suffered at Roland Garros in early June and is recovering to return to the field after the Wimbledon tournament.

A technical problem on the Wada portal, the world anti-doping agency, where Fabio Fognini had tried to modify the his domicile would be the cause of the failure control in Arma di Taggia which led to the Ligurian tennis player not being available (so-called whereabout). The tennis player’s entourage thus reconstructs the episodewhich took place on May 9, while he was in Rome to participate in the Internationals, and not, he is keen to clarify, about a month later on the occasion of the Champions League final, which he also attended in Istanbul.

Realizing that despite his registration for the tournament he would still have had to inform of the change of address, FOgnini tried to change domicile but the portal didn’t work; and for proof she took a screenshot of the page. The next day, learning that the anti-doping officers had gone to her home for the check, he informed Wada of the incident, explaining the situation and showing the screenshot. Fognini thus believed that he had clarified everything – always explains the player’s entourage – but the proceedings against him did not stop and the arbitration panel which dealt with the matter finally found him wrong, certifying the second failed check. An outcome that led the Ligurian to brand the ITF notification that he published on his Instagram profile with an ‘Unfair’

