Relive a big week together. This was the theme of the beautiful evening held at the SkiTrab headquarters in Bormio. The guys from Alta Valtellina returning from the world championships talked about the races in Boi Taüll and toasted the world championship successes. Here are the results of the locals who ski with the skis of the Bormino brand…

YOUNG:

U18: Melissa Bertolina (Bronze medal in the Sprint and Individual, second in the Individual in the Italian Cup in Albosaggia, first in the Italian Sprint Cup in Lanzada).

Erik Canovi (Sprint and Vertical Gold, Bronzo at the Individual + podium at Pierramenta Jeunes)

Marcello Scarinzi (11th in the Sprint)

U20: Davide Sambrizzi (World bronze in Individual, first in the Italian Cup in Albosaggia, first in the Italian Sprint Cup in Lanzada).

Tommaso Colombini (top 10 Sprint, fourth in the Sprint of Coppa Italia in Lanzada)

U23: Rocco Baldini was the first Youth Olympic gold medalist in ski mountaineering, in the opening Sprint race of the Youth Olympics in Lausanne 2020.

Samantha Bertolina: bronze medal in the Individual race at Boi Taull in the U23 category

SENIOR:

Giulia Compagnoni: in the final of the Sprint race. A wooden medal in the pairs competition with Mara Martini and a fifth place in the Individual.

Giulia Murada: three medals: a silver paired with Alba De Silvestro, a bronze in the Individual and another silver with Nicolò Canclini in the mixed relay. In contention to win the World Cup

Nicolò Canclini: Silver medal with Giulia Murada in the mixed relay

Robert Antonioli: giving up both the Sprint and the Vertical to concentrate all his energies in the remaining races, he takes home a bronze in the individual and a gold in the pairs competition with Matteo Eydallin.

Among the youngsters who did not go to the World Cup, Mirko Olcelli and Martino Utzeri, who have just won the young Pierramenta, should be remembered.