Home World French far-right party Rassemblement National was sentenced on appeal to pay 250,000 euros in an inquiry into campaign reimbursements
World

French far-right party Rassemblement National was sentenced on appeal to pay 250,000 euros in an inquiry into campaign reimbursements

by admin
French far-right party Rassemblement National was sentenced on appeal to pay 250,000 euros in an inquiry into campaign reimbursements

The Paris Court of Appeal has condemned Rassemblement National (RN), Marine Le Pen’s far-right French party, to pay a fine of 250,000 euros as part of an investigation into electoral funding for the 2012 legislative elections. In the first instance, the party was sentenced to payment of a fine of €18,750.

In 2012 Rassemblement National, which at the time was called Front National, made its candidates buy electoral kits (leaflets, posters, websites) for 16,650 euros each from a communication company, Riwal, and through the mediation of a small party near Le Pen called Jeanne.

Riwal belongs to Frédéric Chatillon, also very close to Marine Le Pen, former leader of the far-right student union GUD and considered by the judges, in fact, a manager of Rassemblement National. Jeanne was instead created in 2010 precisely to finance the electoral campaigns of the Front National, in serious economic difficulties. But it has never really been a party: it has never had candidates or militants. It is a fundraising organization similar to those used by other politicians and other parties.

For example, during the 2011 election Jeanne provided loans at very high interest rates (6.5 to 7 percent) to Front National candidates for their electoral campaigns. In the 2012 legislative process Jeanne had instead provided a double service: cash loans and the compulsory purchase of the electoral kits produced by Riwal. According to the judges, the kit was sold for figures that did not actually correspond to the product supplied. The Court therefore concluded that the kit buying and selling operation had the objective of obtaining, illegally, a reimbursement from the State for the costs of electoral campaigns.

See also  Israel: over 20 rockets launched from Gaza, 4 intercepted. In response, the air force hits Hamas targets in the Strip

You may also like

A Polish activist has been convicted of helping...

Ex Fiat, Tamajo sets the times, “On April...

Pope at Audience: Christians are humble apostles, not...

Iran, had danced without a veil for March...

News Udinese – Thauvin is a question mark...

35 watches stolen from the VIP restaurateur

“3a2bel el 100”, or “Will it reach 100?”...

Black Eyed Peas y Bad Gyal se suman...

Tortured a girl for two weeks in Smederevo...

nfl player announces club in podcast | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy