The Valle del Cauca Health Secretariat since October 2022 has been warning about drug shortages that Santiago de Cali is currently suffering.

This has to do with the fact that Valle’s health secretary, María Cristina Lesmes, pointed out that shortages have been reported since last year.

“If the medicines do not reach our community in a timely manner, we will surely have difficulties in caring for chronic diseases. The summit aims identify the routes for the solution of this issue and we aspire to develop it quickly in the city”, warned the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

Given this and based on the premise of ensure the continuity of treatments and surgical interventions programmed, all the protocols of the health institutions were adjusted.

Citizens who need medicines denounce that in drugstores there are negative responses when they request acetaminophen, antibiotics, and drugs for high blood pressure and pain. These complaints have increased reaching a total of 652 reports. .

The most significant concern is the shortage of drugs to control hypertension, drugs for patients with hemophilia, drugs for mental health patients, pain medications such as diclofenac, for cancer treatments, and cardiovascular disease.

“It is necessary that, hand in hand with the Ministry of Health, we can advance a summit to enable expedited paths for importing raw materials, which today are made difficult by the volatility of the dollar, but also by difficulties in countries that produce the same”, said Jorge Iván Ospina Gómez, who in addition to being the mayor of Cali is a doctor.

