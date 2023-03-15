Home News Cali patients are concerned about food shortages
News

Cali patients are concerned about food shortages

by admin
Cali patients are concerned about food shortages

The Valle del Cauca Health Secretariat since October 2022 has been warning about drug shortages that Santiago de Cali is currently suffering.

This has to do with the fact that Valle’s health secretary, María Cristina Lesmes, pointed out that shortages have been reported since last year.

“If the medicines do not reach our community in a timely manner, we will surely have difficulties in caring for chronic diseases. The summit aims identify the routes for the solution of this issue and we aspire to develop it quickly in the city”, warned the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

Given this and based on the premise of ensure the continuity of treatments and surgical interventions programmed, all the protocols of the health institutions were adjusted.

Citizens who need medicines denounce that in drugstores there are negative responses when they request acetaminophen, antibiotics, and drugs for high blood pressure and pain. These complaints have increased reaching a total of 652 reports. .

The most significant concern is the shortage of drugs to control hypertension, drugs for patients with hemophilia, drugs for mental health patients, pain medications such as diclofenac, for cancer treatments, and cardiovascular disease.

“It is necessary that, hand in hand with the Ministry of Health, we can advance a summit to enable expedited paths for importing raw materials, which today are made difficult by the volatility of the dollar, but also by difficulties in countries that produce the same”, said Jorge Iván Ospina Gómez, who in addition to being the mayor of Cali is a doctor.

See also  Sacrified - Giovanni De Mauro

Comments

You may also like

‘Is the Supreme Court exempt from accountability?’ Justice...

How to immigrate to the US safely and...

Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructures: IT spending up 3.3%...

How wounded Ukrainians can get a Hero Arm...

Satena would open new air routes in Valledupar...

PNRR, 550 million to support the innovation of...

South Korean volunteers in the earthquake zone Osmaniye...

Ministry of Education says that in Casanare the...

Tourism, Sardinia at the BMT in Naples. Councilor...

Scientific research: This diet reduces women’s risk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy