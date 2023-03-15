To celebrate International Women’s Day, TOGOCOM organized on March 8, 2023 in Lomé, a talk-debate on gender equity in relation to career management. An opportunity for employers and employees to openly discuss issues related to the low representation of women in strategic, technical and decision-making positions, as well as possible solutions to remedy this.

Every March 8, 2023, the whole world celebrates International Women’s Day. For the TOGOCOM group, it was an excellent opportunity to discuss and reflect on the situation of women working in the company. For the occasion, a meeting was organized. Called “Between Us”, it served as a framework for friendly sharing and interactive discussion between employers and employees.

Were deciphered, the advances, the challenges to be met and the prospects for taking into account women’s rights in TOGOCOM.

Mr. Tarik Boudiaf, Acting CEO of the TOGOCOM group insisted on recalling the importance of the representation of women within society: “We are placing this day within a framework of assessment. We have fairly strict objectives in terms of gender balance; it is to achieve 50/50 parity by 2025. We want to have more women in decision-making, in strategic thinking. This fight is much deeper, it must start with the family unit (…) Let’s fight together (…) Today we also celebrate ideas; this freedom that women have to express themselves to offer us projects that go even beyond TOGOCOM” declared the current first manager of the group.

At the end of the discussions, recommendations were made, in particular the design of career plans for women, the enhancement of their career path by capitalizing on their professional experience, the strengthening of their skills through training, then coaching through the transfer of skills. hierarchical superiors to their collaborators.

TOGOCOM in its equity and gender equality policy, implemented by the Axian group since 2021, aims to advance women and men towards progress by leaving no one on the sidelines. This then results in the special attention given to female candidates while prioritizing, with equal skills, recruitment.

Always going in the direction of encouraging everyone to get involved in this fight, the women of TOGOCOM were invited to encourage their daughters to take a greater interest in scientific and technological sectors in order to qualify for technical positions, highly sought-after profiles on the job market.

It should also be noted that during this meeting, the Association “Les Femmes du Numérique” (LFN) was solemnly presented to all women, which from now on embodies the aspirations of women in the sector to carry their ambitions far.