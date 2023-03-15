Joaquin Varela Moreno (24 years old, from Montevideo, Uruguay) understood that it was time to risk it to grow. That strong decisions had to be made. And the main one was that: try your luck elsewhere, in another football.

His last season at Deportivo Maldonado, in the Uruguayan First Division, had put him under consideration by the big clubs in his country, including Penarol.

This central defender with a past in Uruguayan youth teams felt that a nice opportunity could appear. And that door that opened was in Córdoba, Argentina.

A call from the manager of InstituteFederico Bessone, was the first approach to a negotiation that was not easy, because Talleres also wanted it.

But Bessone himself insisted so much that he was finally able to get Varela’s “yes”, who undertook a journey to something new and unknown.

The last friday, in the 1-1 draw between Instituto and Atlético TucumánJoaquín had to jump onto the field in the face of the vicissitudes that a complicated match presented.

First, the injury to central defender Leonel Mosevich (tear). Then, the controversial expulsion of Ezequiel “Vikingo” Parnisari.

Thus, as a matter of urgency, this Uruguayan defender made his debut at the Institute and in Argentine soccer, towards the end of the first half and playing the entire complement in the rear with Fernando Alarcón.

His presentation to the fans of Gloria was more than acceptable. We had to defend tooth and nail (and one less player) a draw, leaving the soul.

Who is Joaquín Varela, the Uruguayan of Glory

“When they presented me with the proposal, I did not hesitate at any time, it is an attractive club, which has just had a good year, it seemed to me that this was the way to grow personally,” said Varela, who on January 9 was announced as a reinforcement of Gloria . Number 11 for this season.

Joaquín is a 24-year-old central defender (06/27/1998) from Montevideo, Uruguay. He began his path in soccer in the lower ranks of Defensor Sporting.

He was part of the Uruguayan youth teams. In the 2012/13 season he was called up for the Sub 15, he also joined the Sub17 and Sub20 categories.

At Defensor Sporting he made his professional debut at just 17 years old. He also records steps by Villa Española from Uruguay, Atlético Fénix from Uruguay and the Pafos Football Club from Cyprus.

Last season he played with Club Deportivo Maldonado in the First Division of his country. He was present in 28 games of which he scored one goal.

Varela and the chance to play against Boca

This Sunday, from 19, Instituto will visit Boca at La Bombonera for the eighth date of the Professional League 2023.

And given the losses of Mosevich and Parnisari, everything indicates that DT Lucas Bovaglio will bet on the Uruguayan Varela, repeating the defensive duo with “Palomo” Alarcón.

“You always wait for the opportunity, so I’m happy about that. I am happy to have made my debut at the club, luckily it happened in a nice context”, said Varela.

“You know what Boca is, you know what the context is like, everything it means. And I would be happy to play that game… Little by little I am processing everything that is lived. At times we have shown that we are up to the task, that we are competitive. Obviously, there are fluctuations in the moments of the team. Playing at La Bombonera is not something from another world. All the teams go and play. I imagine what the people must be like, the push of the Boca fans, but you have to take it calmly”, added the Uruguayan.

“You have to take into account all the details. Those parties are defined by minimal things. You have to be aware of that and not miss the chances, ”she completed.

On Sunday he will have the great chance to “show himself” on a giant stage like La Bombonera, defending the Instituto shirt. A clear example that his decision to “play it” in the face of this enormous challenge was more than positive.

What is coming for the Institute in the Professional League 2023:

Date 8: Boca Juniors (V), Sunday 19, at 7:00 p.m.

Boca Juniors (V), Sunday 19, at 7:00 p.m. Date 9: Workshops (L).

Workshops (L). Date 10 : Platense (V)

: Platense (V) Date 11: Vélez Sarsfield (L)

Vélez Sarsfield (L) Date 12: Defense and Justice (V)

Positions and averages:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

