Al Khelaifi ready to relaunch: Inter are expecting a proposal of at least 15 million plus 5 in bonuses to satisfy the defender, who wants to leave immediately. For the last minute substitute, look to England and Spain

L’Equipe has no doubts: in the next few hours, PSG will send a new proposal to Inter to immediately bring Milan Skriniar to Galtier’s court. The viale della Liberazione club is ready to say yes if the proposal arrives by tomorrow evening and is between 20 and 25 million. Because going on until June 3 with such an explosive situation at home (and not even improving the accounts) is unthinkable. So let’s get ready for very hot hours.

ANOTHER OFFER — After the no to the first offer of 10 million, the sports director of the French Campos will raise the proposal, but will have to keep in mind the stakes of Financial Fair Play. It remains to be seen whether it will reach the 15 million plus bonuses (18-20 in all) requested by Inter. The intermediaries have announced the new assault to the Nerazzurri transfer market men, but not the extent of the offer. Inter want to monetize Skriniar’s farewell by avoiding losing him to zero, but they know they have to find a replacement. He has difficulty with Djalò because Lilla does not want to sell the Portuguese unless faced with a 30 million plus bonus offer. Too many. This is why he is evaluating other alternatives, from Udinese’s Becao to United’s Lindelof as well as… last-minute surprises, perhaps a loan deal in a great English or Spanish club. Several players have been proposed by the agents: among them also Nacho of Real Madrid, expiring in 2023. See also Inter, in Monaco it will be a turn over, but Correa dreams of another feat

SCRINIAR SPINGE — After Skriniar came out in the open with his teammates, explaining that the rumors about his transfer to PSG at the end of the season were true, all the cards are on the table. Milan has denied the interview with a Slovakian site in which he spoke “of the two clubs that must agree”, but these are details at this point. Milan is the first who would like to avoid an even worse ending than his experience at Inter. And, if PSG bought him now, making Zhang collect around twenty million, perhaps some tension would vanish. Maybe … That’s why he hopes to empty the Pinetina locker right away. Even at the cost of a small economic sacrifice or a waiver of a small slice of the signing bonus.

