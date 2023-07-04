Home » Sky acquires the TV rights for the 2024 European Football Championships
The 2024 European Football Championship will be broadcast on Sky. This was announced by the broadcaster on the occasion of the new Sky offer.

“On Sky and streaming on NOW it will be possible to watch all 51 UEFA EURO 2024 matches live, 20 of which will be exclusively live on Sky, scheduled from 14 June to 14 July in Germany,” reads the press release. .

“The last time we had a joy in national football was at Wembley, we broadcast all the 2020 Euros and we will broadcast all the 2024 Euros including 20 matches exclusively, we hope to bring good”, commented Marzio Perrelli, executive Sky vice president.

