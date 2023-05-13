Sky Sports – NBA Playoffs: Sunday at 21:30 live game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers

The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

In the American professional basketball league i Playoffswith the matches valid for the Conference semifinals.

If in the West the two finalists, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are already known, in the East it is only expected to know who will join Miami in the final act of this Conference. The Heat’s opponent will come out of the decisive Game 7 that tomorrow will face the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, currently at 3-3- in the series.

Live match on Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW at 21.30, with commentary by Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina. Live coverage from Boston’s TD Garden will also be available on the site skysport.it, exceptionally open to all. Then, on the Italian night between May 16 and 17, the start of the Conference finals.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now.

The programming of the NBA basketball Playoffs (Conference semifinals) live on Sky and in streaming on NOW

Sunday 14th May

Eastern Conference – Gara7

Ore 21.30 Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

(live also on skysport.it)

comment Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina

(delayed Monday 15 May at 8; 11; 14; 19.30 and 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)