New multi-year agreement between the NBA and Sky Sport: satellite TV will continue to be the home of American basketball for the next three seasons. More than 300 live TV matches are scheduled during the season, with at least 7 weekly matches including matches in Italian prime time on Saturday and Sunday. Videos, news, statistics, results, insights and original digital content will be available as always on the sport.sky.it/nba website, the NBA’s official online destination in Italy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook