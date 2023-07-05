Home » Use: bag of white powder found in the West Wing: evacuation to the White House
World

Use: bag of white powder found in the West Wing: evacuation to the White House

by admin
Use: bag of white powder found in the West Wing: evacuation to the White House

Washington – White powder, probably cocaine, was found in the West Wing of the White House. The discovery took place on Sunday evening by Intelligence, immediately causing the evacuation of the building. This was reported by CNN, which cites a source of the Secret Services. The white powder was in a ziplock bag, left in a common area and not, US intelligence said, in someone’s office. US President Joe Biden was at Camp David at the time of the discovery. After a while, the alarm went off and visitors’ tours of the presidential residence resumed.

See also  eBay SELLS 43% of the 50" Samsung UHD 4K smart TV: you save €260

You may also like

Strong earthquake in Sicily, fear among residents

in a few hours a TEMPORAL LINE with...

Misuse of personal data in Serbia | Info

Hong Kong’s “High-end Talent Pass Program” Exceeds Expectations...

Daily Horoscope for 4th of July | Fun

France, the reasons for the protests are not...

Nicaragua Government Closes Catholic Foundation, Confiscates Assets

TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 / Deviation of trajectory...

The Weather in Sicily, continues the high pressure...

Elena Milashina, who is the Novaya Gazeta journalist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy