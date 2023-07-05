Home » Putin says Russian economy is performing ‘better than expected’
The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has assured this Tuesday that the Russian economy is evolving “better than expected” after the prime minister of the country, Mikhail Mishustin, assured that economic growth could exceed two percent per year.

“We have results, at least for now and let’s say cautiously, better than expected, better than forecast. This gives us hope that all the tasks, at least in the way we set them, will be resolved,” he assured. Putin during a meeting with Mishustin, according to the Russian agency Interfax.

For his part, the prime minister has declared that “if there are no circumstances of force majeure, then we should grow more than two percent per year.”

In addition, he has promised to fulfill all social obligations with the population due to the creation of a “special system” to monitor food prices.

“As for inflation, you know the numbers very well, at the beginning of July it was 3.4 percent; according to all the experts, it will not exceed 5 percent per year,” added Mishustin.

The head of government has also stated that the country’s economy is recovering despite the sanctions imposed by numerous countries due to the invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of March, Putin himself admitted that these sanctions could “negatively affect” the evolution of the Russian economy, although he went so far as to defend that in general terms there was a “positive” trend.

Referring to these statements, the spokesman for the US State Department, Vedant Patel, was blunt and maintained that the sanctions “were having an impact.”

