Juráská’s departure to Benfica Lisbon for fourteen million euros plus bonuses was a turning point for the team in terms of economics, but they will lose out from a sporting point of view. At the moment, the Trpišovský team is missing a classic left back, apart from Jan Bořil, who has returned from a long-term injury.

To make matters worse, the 21-year-old all-rounder David Pech, who could easily start on the left side of the defense, was met by the black moth of every footballer in the form of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during training. A serious injury will keep him out of the game for the whole autumn.

“It’s no secret that we’re looking around for a classic left-back in a four-back system,” admitted Trpišovský. “However, at the moment we haven’t found anyone who meets our parameters and is available. That’s why we’ve adjusted our playing style,” he outlined that Jurásk’s move to the Portuguese big club may have resulted in a definitive transition to the increasingly popular 3-4-3 system.

However, Slavia would really like to be as variable as possible, so that during the match they can smoothly switch to a four-man defensive line. At the same time, a suitable candidate for the position of left back exists and they know about him in Eden, but his arrival is considered more of a utopian scenario at the moment. “We would like a player of the quality of David Jurásek, and we found one. But it looks like we won’t get it to the Czech Republic. His parent club does not communicate with us at all, it refuses,” lamented Trpišovský. “I believe that when the opportunity arises, we will do it, but it may not be until a year from now. There are very few left-backs with the parameters we need.”

In the upcoming season, the Stavanger will almost certainly use a formation with three defenders, several players can alternate in the burning position of the left halfback. “There are different options at the moment. Conrad Wallem is unfortunately injured, he only trained with us for two or three days. We also have available Matěj Jurásk or Ivan Schranz, who played there when David Jurásk was injured last season,” revealed Trpišovský, who could take the vacant place after the representative.

There is also the possibility of using two central midfielders by their original occupation on the left side. However, the 47-year-old coach would not like to see Liberian Oscar Dorley on the sidelines. “He is our key player in the middle of the pitch,” he commented. Lukáš Provod can also have the left line under his thumb, who appeared in an excellent light in the preparation after a long-term battle with health problems. “We know that he is in a good mood,” said Trpišovský.

And not to be. The event has had a tough but successful summer behind it. He started it by scoring a goal for the national team in a friendly match in Montenegro (4:1), then graduated from the University of Economics and Management and received an engineering degree. On top of that, he even managed to get married a few days before the general match between Slavia and Dynamo Dresden (1:1). That’s also why he joined the German team in the third division until the final half hour. In Saturday’s league prologue against Hradec Králové (18:00), he is already fully ready to start from the opening whistle, right on the left side of the pitch.

