Smart won this season’s best fight award for the third time in 5 years_NBA_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com

On May 5th, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced that Celtics player Marcus Smart won the Best Fighter of the Season Award.

Smart averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals in the regular season this season, helping the Celtics achieve 57 wins and 25 losses. This is the Celtics’ best record since the 2008-09 season.

Smart won the best fight award for the second consecutive season and the third time in the past five years.

The Best Fighting Award was established in the 2016-17 season, and Beverly is the first player to receive this award. The award is determined through a metric called “scratch stats,” which track a player’s scrambling performance on offense and defense, such as scrimmage, fouls, defense, screens and contested shots.

(Xiu Chu)

