Hockey forward Tomáš Šmerha from Mladá Boleslav received a two-game suspension for a foul in Friday’s match of the 51st round of the extra league against Pilsen. Jordan Perret, the French striker in the Hradec Králové service, will be forced to miss one duel, as he was additionally punished for inciting a fight in the same round against Sparta. The Association of Professional Ice Hockey Clubs announced the decision of Viktor Ujčík, chairman of the disciplinary committee of the extra league, in a press release.

