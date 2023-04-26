For over 50 years Smith, founded in the Sun Valley in Idaho (USA) and part of the Safilo group, has been appreciated all over the world for bringing innovation and experience in design to its products. In MTB his helmets, like the nuovo Smith Forefront 2 MIPSare recognized as excellent in terms of safety and performance thanks to cutting-edge technologies and an attractive look.

Smith Forefront 2 MIPS MTB helmet: 360° safety

The new generation of award-winning Smith Forefront 2 MTB helmet is the example, thanks also to the use of MIPS technology and the full impact protection of the Koroyd system, which offer 360° security. Designed to have perfect integration with goggles and goggles, thanks to the AirEvac system the hot air is expelled by ventilation and thus avoiding fogging of the lenses to ensure greater safety even in the case of imperfect vision. And when your palms start to sweat, just before the jump, the Forefront 2 helmet stays cool thanks to 20 ventilation holes which ensure the flow of air.

Adjustable visor in 3 positions

The Finally, the visor is adjustable to 3 positionsto easily store the goggle between rides, while the goggles can be safely slipped onto the front or back of the helmet.

