28 children’s accordion players performed paseos and merengues in the first round of the contest

With joy the first round of the contest was developed Children’s Accordion Player of the Vallenato Legend Festival this Tuesday in Valledupar with 29 competitors who, accompanied by their families and teachers, demonstrated that the traditional music of accordion, box and guacharaca will remain.

#Festivalvallenato 🪗Fernando Salcedo, a native of Nobsa, Boyacá, prepares to participate in the first round of the Children’s Accordion contest. It is the third time that Salcedo, 10 years old, has participated in the Festival. pic.twitter.com/LveRu7n246 — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) April 25, 2023

Manzur Aljure, Jerónimo Álvarez, Joseph Arcos, Samuel Arzuaga, Nehemías Camaño, Juan Cerquera, Jean Cervantes, Manuel Díaz, Armando Espitia, Holiver Garcés, Santiago Herrera, Jean Herrera, Juan Iguarán, Juan Jaimes and Andrés Molina performed songs by the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez in the airs of paseo and merengue.

Yojan Negrete, Mario Niño, Jhon Olmos, Angel Ospina, Sebastián Parejo, César Pestaña, Rafael Quevedo, Carlos Ríos, Fernando Salcedo, Richard Sardoth, Arukin Sadem, Dioangel Valencia and Santiago Vidal did the same.

A DISQUALIFIED

However, Jorge Luis Galvan did not go up to the platform located in the La Pedregosa Recreational Center and was disqualified for not responding to the 3 calls regulated by the organization of the contest.

The execution of the accordion players from the coast, Santander, from the interior of the country and other latitudes of the national geography was qualified by Edwar Fernández, Sabas Vega and Hugues Vega.

EL PILÓN spoke with one of the participants Jean Simon Herrera, who is participating for the second time in this Festival, after performing ‘Foundation Garden’ by Luis Enrique Martínez and ‘Estelita González’ by Tomás ‘Poncho’ Zuleta.

“The experience that is lived in the Vallenato Festival is very beautiful. I have been playing the accordion since I was 7 years old and I began to prepare to compete in 2021”, expressed Herrera, 12 years old, originally from Santa Marta, Magdalena.

By Editorial EL PILÓN.