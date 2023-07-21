Smyth scores a hole-in-one at the British Open

Travis Smyth will most likely miss the cut at the 151st British Open: But the Australian golfer certainly had the shot of the day at the last major tournament of the year. On the 17th hole at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Friday, the 28-year-old sank the ball straight away and was enthusiastically celebrated by the crowd for his hole-in-one.

The penultimate hole in Hoylake, England, is considered treacherous. Smyth needed five shots to start the par 3 course and played a double bogey. “It’s incredible. I was still shocked yesterday. Now it was a moment I will never forget,” Smyth said after his rare feat. It didn’t bother the blond boy that as he was 134th and eight strokes over par, he will almost certainly miss the qualification for the two rounds at the weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

