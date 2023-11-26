Snowmaking work for the Shougang Ski Jump Competition has entered the final stage – Sports – China Engineering Network

Snowmaking work for the Shougang Ski Jump Competition has entered the final stage

On November 30, the 2023-2024 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Big Jump World Cup competition will start at the Shougang Ski Big Jump “Xue Feitian”. At that time, 166 athletes from 24 countries and regions will compete. Su Yiming, Yang Wenlong and other Chinese players will attack the podium.

The reporter just learned from the event organizing committee that the snowmaking work for the venue events has entered the final stage, with the snowmaking volume reaching 7,000 cubic meters. Snow grooming vehicles are making final shaping of the track, and protective nets, crash pads and other protective facilities are also being installed one after another. At the same time, staff are repairing and improving the ground and surrounding facilities of the venue to further ensure the work needs of athletes, technical officials, and media teams during the game and a good viewing experience for the audience.

As an important legacy of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the first permanently reserved and used ski jumping venue in the world, this is the first top international event for the Shougang Ski Jump after the Beijing Winter Olympics.

At present, ticket sales for the event have been fully launched, and viewers can log in to the Ticket Planet App or mini program to purchase tickets online. During the event, visitors to Shougang Park can not only watch top-level events, but also participate in peripheral activities such as music and fashion life fairs. It is reported that the Peak Electronic Music Carnival will be held from 20:00 to 22:00 on December 1st and December 2nd at the Tainan Square of Shougang Ski Jump in Shijingshan.

In order to ensure the smooth holding of the Big Jump World Cup, Beijing’s Shijingshan District has established a working group for hosting and local support, and has formulated a thorough work plan around six tasks including event security, audience organization, volunteer service, medical security, and city publicity. Currently, the municipal protection of the stadium, hotels and surrounding areas, the hotel and transportation reception for event-related personnel, and the safety and emergency response of the stadium and hotels are basically in place.

(Headquarters reporter Wang Feng and Liu Xuenan)

Share this: Facebook

X

