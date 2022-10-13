Let’s move the ranking. Both against Campodarsego on Sunday at the Zugni Tauro and against Este the week after at the Polisportivo di Belluno, without being influenced by the best position of both. On the other hand, when you are last they all seem to be better, let alone the red and white third in the standings at 10 points and the yellow and red first at 12.

At the Belluno Dolomites that goal seems distant now, but in the meantime we need to start to get out of the last position in the ranking. To give strength to the team is the president, Paolo De Cian.

«Moving the ranking would be very important. Also because, by now we know, the second round is totally different from the first half of the season. Now we have to get points and position ourselves in a quieter area ».

Certainly the number one in the Dolomites is confident.

«I have seen greater attention and an application that bodes well: in Mestre the performance was good, even if the draw was right at the end. The group is there and always works a lot during the week. However, a very tough game awaits us on Sunday. The team coached by Masitto plays good football and, apart from last Sunday’s defeat, started the championship well. However, I am convinced that the boys will give their soul and give their all on the pitch. It is clear that a positive result would increase confidence and not a little. We certainly intend to give satisfactions to an audience that is rightly demanding and asks for results. What do you need now? Silence and work. We have faith in the team, but words leave the time they find. Let’s get the pitch talking. And the points ».

GIRLS IN LEBANON

Meanwhile, the women’s home field of the Dolomites changes, which on Sunday will host Saronecaneva on the fourth day of Women’s Excellence. The race will be held in Lebanon in Sedico and not in Pian Longhi, while the time remains the same: 15.30. The goal is the fourth victory in as many days for the girls trained by Francesco Pellicanò.