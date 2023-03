The Czech footballers will play the second match of the European Championship qualification today from 20:45. Coach Jaroslav Šilhavy’s men will take on Moldova in Chisinau at the end of the March meeting and will want to confirm Friday’s 3:1 home win over group favorite Poland. In the previous two mutual duels, the Czech national team won and did not concede. Watch the match online at Sport.cz.

