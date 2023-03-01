The Ecuadorians take the trophy after defeating Flamengo in the penalty shootout

The ‘Matagigantes’ won 5-4 in the eleven-meter lottery after finishing the match 1-0 for the Brazilians, which equalized the result of the first leg

He Valley Independent “killed” another giant, the Flamengo brazilian, and won On Tuesday night, the South American Cup Winners’ Cup was highlighted by the Ecuadorian press, while the Sports Minister, Sebastián Palacios, recalled that with this result, Ecuador once again conquered the Maracana. The Ecuadorian ‘Matagantes’ wrote another feat in his history and was proclaimed champion of the Cup Winners’ Cup after beating Flamengo 5-4 in the penalty shootout “in the mythical Maracaná”, published the newspaper El Comercio on its website. “Grande Independiente del Valle” Minister Palacios wrote on his behalf on his Twitter account and added that “Ecuador conquers the Maracana” again. And it is that in addition to Independiente del Valle, the Liga de Quito also celebrated at the Maracaná the obtaining of the Copa Sudamérica title in 2009, when they defeated Fluminense in the final of that tournament.

The president of the Professional League (Liga Pro), Miguel Ángel Loor, also expressed his satisfaction with the feat of the Valle team against the giant Flamengo. “And even so, soccer is so beautiful that it allows you to see an Ecuadorian team with 20 times less budget win the Cup Winners’ Cup at the Maracana. Independiente del Valle is very great,” Loor remarked. He made numbers and recalled that after “18 years of Recopa: Argentina (won) 8, Brazil 7, Ecuador 3, Paraguay 2”, among others.

“Independiente del Valle wins the Cup Winners’ Cup at the Maracana against Flamengo, Anthony Landázuri converted the final shot and allowed the Rayados to celebrate their third international cup in a temple of world soccer such as the Maracaná, in Rio de Janeiro”, the newspaper “El Universo” indicated on its website. Also on its website is the so-called ‘King of Cups ‘, as Liga de Quito is called, which won the Recopa Sudamericana in 2009 and 2010, as well as the Copa Libertadores in 2008 and the Sudamericana in 2009, published: “Congratulations IDV for a new international title.”

Independiente del Valle, called the ‘Gigant Killer’ for having beaten South American greats such as the Argentines River Plate and Boca Juniors, is a team considered young in Ecuador but, nevertheless, they also won the Copa Sudamericana in 2019 and 2021.