There has been a serious train accident in Greece

There has been a serious train accident in Greece

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday there was a serious railway accident in Greece: a freight train collided with a passenger train carrying 350 people: 32 of these died and at least 85 were injured (25 are said to be in serious condition ). The incident occurred near the city of Tempes in the Thessaly region in the center of the country. The passenger train left Athens at 19:30 on Tuesday evening and was bound for Thessaloniki.

At the moment it is not known what caused the collision: if the two trains were traveling by mistake on the same track, or if one of the two derailed. Firefighters and rescuers are at work on the spot: from the first information it seems there are still many people among the wreckage of the two trains.

