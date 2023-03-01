Home Health Type A strep and sore throat in children: how to recognize the symptoms and available therapies
Health

Type A strep and sore throat in children: how to recognize the symptoms and available therapies

by admin
Type A strep and sore throat in children: how to recognize the symptoms and available therapies

One of the most insidious ailments of the cold season is sore throat. When temperatures drop, viruses circulate more and are easier to spread. In most cases it has origine virale and then no need to resort to antibiotics at the first burning sensation in the throat. “In 70 percent of cases, sore throats have a viral origin,” he explains Francis Broccoli, microbiologist at the Milano-Bicocca University —. The continuous changes in temperature even more than the stay in the cold also weaken the ability of our immune system to defend itself against infectious agents. It can be called into question the influenza virus as well as the many parainfluenza viruses, adenoviruses and cold viruses. Normally in 3-5 days the viral problem tends to resolve itself, with the exception ofEpstein-Barr virus infection (mononucleosis), the most insidious and persistent form. If the signs are neglected, perhaps because taken up by a thousand daily commitments, it is not uncommon for a bacterial infection to overlap with the viral one ».

1 March 2023 | 07:08

(©) breaking latest news

See also  The disability gap: why technology cannot fail to be accessible

You may also like

what happened in the locker room with the...

Asian stock markets boosted by recovery in China,...

Take lemon water and it will have miraculous...

Ultrasound device, new therapeutic option for hypertension. «...

New treatment of heart failure using cell therapy....

from Telethon the hope of a cure

at Gemini research for Sma

“I have little time, but I want to...

Serra’s phrase that infuriated Mourinho: here’s what he...

from villas on the Argentario and Parioli to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy