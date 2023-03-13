Le star e i look Air of change in Hollywood for the 95th edition of the Oscars on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Starting from the red carpet which is no longer red, but champagne-coloured, for the first time since 1960. «Many have wondered if there will be problems this year, if there will be violence (referring to Will Smith’s slap last year edition, ed.). I certainly hope not. And I think the decision to put a champagne carpet rather than a red one shows how confident we are that no blood will be spilled,” host Jimmy Kimmell joked at a press conference. Many stars aiming to “shine” with dream dresses, carefully chosen and created for the occasion. Among the fashion protagonists there are not only the candidates, but also the famous ones called to present (for example Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Connelly, etc.) and those invited for a stage performance such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga or Lenny Kravitz. Absent Glenn Close due to Covid. Here are the celebrities testing the look. Lots of clear or sparkling outfits. In the photo, the president of the Academy Janet Yang in the style of «aluminium» holding up the train.

Jamie Lee Curtis sparkling: voto 6 Sparkling dress for Jamie Lee Curtis, designed by Dolce and Gabbana. The actress, at her first candidacy, perfectly combined with the new color of the carpet and her hair. She has style to spare. Elegant at the right point. Without too much eccentricity. She doesn’t need it. Even if she is photographed in this scenography she looks a lot like the statuette of the awards. Promoted.

Zoe Saldana in lingerie dress: vote 5 Zoe Saldana all lace, in champagne-colored lingerie dress like the carpet, by Fendi. The actress hangs in elegance to gain in comfort. Is it the right choice? It depends on your tastes. Beautiful necklace (vintage) studded with diamonds.

Harry Shum Jr. and the dilemma: vote 4 Long white jacket with midnight blue profiles and high double-wrap belt, closed with a bow. So Harry Shum Jr. is inspired by the samurai outfit with a piece that, however, is too reminiscent of a dressing gown. Japanese warrior or stay-at-home in chamber attire? Nice dilemma.

Fan Bingbing fa colpo: voto 7 Lots of silver sparkle with beaded fringe at the heart of this look, which embraces a green cloud for the train and sleeves. Chinese actress Fan Bingbing does not go unnoticed in a sculpture dress. If she wanted to impress, she succeeded. Here is all the glitz of Hollywood enclosed in a fashion creation. But you have to figure out how she’s going to be able to sit for 4 hours in this outfit. Beautiful and not too comfortable.

Sandra Oh and the precious neckline: vote 6 Orange in a Roman cut (with a high belt) is the dress by Sandra Oh. The neckline is embellished with an important necklace: the stone of the pendant is really big. Elegant without surprising, despite the jewel of a thousand and one nights. Sufficient.

Sofia Carson marries: vote 6 Singer and actress Sofia Carson opts for total white, with a princess-bride dress by Giambattista Valli. A perfect nuance to highlight the wonderful diamond and emerald necklace. Cunning.

Ashley Graham «bat»: vote 5 Black and transparencies. Ashley Graham — at the Oscars as an interviewer — plays with the "elongated" sleeves of her look. Smiling, she looks like a bat in this photo, but she's not in the cast of Batman. In that case she might as well stay. Actually, she being a model, she could have done better. Starting with the length of the skirt that she looks like hasn't been adjusted with the height of the heel. And it's not about the aftermath.

Sequined Alice Rohrwacher: vote 6 “Let’s hope this trifle color brings luck,” says Alice Rohrwacher, referring to her look. The director is covered in maxi sequins, from neck to toe. Only a red belt breaks the cascade of applications. Promoted.

Aggressive Ariana DeBose: vote 7 Double-sided neckline, slit, studs, sheer inserts and train. Nothing is missing in this dress by Ariana DeBose, signed by Versace. The fashion idea for a strong woman who is not afraid of anything and who knows how to take what she wants. She was aggressive at the right point, without renouncing femininity.

Eva Longoria brave: vote 6 Plunging neckline for Eva Longoria, wrapped in a dress that is a set of strips and ribbons of fabric and lace. Prize for the originality of the look. The backcombed hairdo with an 80s flavor is not very exciting. Courageous.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson nice: vote 6 But how laughing Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson! Maybe they’re commenting on «The Rock’s» peach jacket? Two favors, very sweet. Impossible to fault.

Timeless Lenny Kravitz: Vote 8 Lenny Kravitz always faithful to his character: go-go necklaces, open shirt and dark glasses. A true timeless rock star. Indeed, it is as if the years have not passed for him. To admire

Halle Berry super smash: vote 6 The contest for the super package is won by Halle Berry . Wow! But really? Belen's butterfly pales in comparison. A few flowers to break up the white look, designed by Tamara Ralph. The star also seems amused by her dress in which she plays in front of the flashes. Her outfit also allows her to show off her muscles, she trains daily to be in perfect shape.

Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban and the kiss: vote 7 A kiss on the champagne carpet could not be missing. Starring: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Gorgeous no matter the look. The gesture speaks more of the fashionable creation.

Salma Hayek “superwoman”: vote 7 Metallic red, the Gucci dress worn by Salma Hayek. With this outfit she looks like a comic book heroine, like a modern «superwoman»: strong, decisive and sensual. Shine, shine, shine. Here is the imperative of the evening.

Jennifer Connelly chic mom: vote 8 Jennifer Connelly is accompanied by her son Stellan Connelly Bettany (19 years old, musician). The actress wears a black cigarette dress (a color that is a certainty of elegance), enriched by a game of applications on the décolleté. Sober and chic.

Eccentric Lady Gaga: vote 7 Transparent bodice and rigid A-shaped skirt. Here is Lady Gaga in black. A particular dress, without a doubt, by Versace. Quirky, but not too much. Fetishes? Maybe or maybe not. However, she knows what it means to impress with a dress.

Stephanie Hsu “takes up space”: vote 7 Stephanie Hsu and the huge dress. Or infinite, as it is very voluminous. The actress wears a Valentino creation with a full skirt. “I like it – she explains – because it occupies all the space I need and want to occupy”. Good.